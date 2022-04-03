Gadkari inaugurates 4 NH Projects worth Rs 1466 Cr in Raigad district, Maharashtra

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated four National Highway Projects worth 1466 Crore rupees in Raigad district of Maharashtra. While addressing the ceremony, Mr Gadkari said that the Mumbai- Goa National Highway is a heartline project and his ministry has been giving special emphasis for the timely completion of the project.

Mr. Gadkari said that Mumbai- Goa National Highway work got delayed because of multiple factors; one of the main reason being land acquisition. Stating that the problems will remain, the Union Minister promised to complete the much-awaited Mumbai- Goa National highway within a year. He also assured to build advanced technology rope ways for all the forts in Maharashtra. He stated that the Raigad district is one of the major junction points from Mumbai to Goa and other southern states and in view of this consistent development work is being undertaken here.

He further said that when he became Union Minister there were only 217 km of National Highways in Raigad while today it has got 570 km National Highways. The minister appealed to the State Government, government agencies, MPs, and MLAs and concerned officials of Raigad to take the decisions on various matters related to infrastructure projects. To give a major boost to the blue economy of Konkan, the Union Minister also suggested use of advance trawlers for the fishermen in Konkan so that they can cover 100 nautical miles and do fishing.