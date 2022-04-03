FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2022 01:45:43      انڈین آواز

Gadkari inaugurates 4 NH Projects worth Rs 1466 Cr in Raigad district, Maharashtra

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated four National Highway Projects worth 1466 Crore rupees in Raigad district of Maharashtra. While addressing the ceremony, Mr Gadkari said that the Mumbai- Goa National Highway is a heartline project and his ministry has been giving special emphasis for the timely completion of the project.

Mr. Gadkari said that Mumbai- Goa National Highway work got delayed because of multiple factors; one of the main reason being land acquisition. Stating that the problems will remain, the Union Minister promised to complete the much-awaited Mumbai- Goa National highway within a year. He also assured to build advanced technology rope ways for all the forts in Maharashtra. He stated that the Raigad district is one of the major junction points from Mumbai to Goa and other southern states and in view of this consistent development work is being undertaken here.

He further said that when he became Union Minister there were only 217 km of National Highways in Raigad while today it has got 570 km National Highways. The minister appealed to the State Government, government agencies, MPs, and MLAs and concerned officials of Raigad to take the decisions on various matters related to infrastructure projects. To give a major boost to the blue economy of Konkan, the Union Minister also suggested use of advance trawlers for the fishermen in Konkan so that they can cover 100 nautical miles and do fishing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RM ...

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart