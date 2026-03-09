The Indian Awaaz

G7 Countries Meet to Address Oil Price Hike and Economic Impact

Mar 9, 2026

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Group of Seven (G7) nations will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss surging oil prices as crude jumped above 100 US Dollar a barrel amid escalating US-Israeli war with Iran.

Finance ministers from leading industrialised countries, including UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, will gather to discuss the economic impact of the conflict.

Global oil prices today hit nearly 120 US Dollar per barrel intra-day over fears of a prolonged disruption to energy supplies through the key Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

G7 is a group of leading industrialised countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – plus the European Union.

