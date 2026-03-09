Delhi Airport Issues Advisory as West Asia Tension Affect Flights

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Airport has issued a travel advisory amid the ongoing situation in West Asia. In its advisory, the airport said that westbound international flights may face delays or changes in schedule. The Delhi Airport has advised passengers to check the latest updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

It asked the passengers to visit the official website of the airport for real-time flight information. The Airport further highlighted that all the other flights are operating as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines said that some of its flights may take longer routes or experience diversions amid the current situation. The flight operator informed that flight operating from Delhi to Manchester, had to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions.

It added that the airline is working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey.