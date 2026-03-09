Putin Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on Becoming New Iran’s Leader

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin today congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran’s new leader. He also pledged Russia’s unwavering support for Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving the US-Israeli alliance with Iran.

On the other hand, the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment, while Israel warned that it would target Iran’s next supreme leader.

Iran’s clerical body announced that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named his successor yesterday. The announcement comes nine days after the US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.