Iran Launches Missile, Drone Strikes on Israel and Gulf States

Mar 9, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Just hours after Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran’s new supreme leader, Iran launched fresh missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and parts of the Gulf region, escalating tensions across West Asia.

Air raid sirens were reported in Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, and Israeli authorities said one woman was injured by debris from intercepted projectiles.

Several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar reported incoming Iranian missiles or drones and activation of their air defences around this period.

