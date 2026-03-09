The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Dissolves Ceylon Electricity Board, Replaces It with 6 Companies

Mar 9, 2026

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka has formally dissolved the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board, replacing it with six new companies as part of a major restructuring of the country’s power sector. The change comes into effect today after the Board’s tenure ended at midnight last night. Under the restructuring plan, responsibilities for electricity generation, transmission, distribution and system operations have been transferred to six successor entities created through an extraordinary gazette issued by the Energy Ministry.

The new companies are Lanka Electricity Generation Lanka (Private) Limited, National Transmission Network Service Provider (Private) Limited, National System Operator (Private) Limited, Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited, Employees Fund (Private) Limited and Energy Ventures Lanka (Private) Limited. The restructuring is part of wider economic reforms in Sri Lanka following its 2022 financial crisis, aimed at improving efficiency, financial sustainability and attracting investment into the power sector.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Launches Missile, Drone Strikes on Israel and Gulf States

Mar 9, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on Becoming New Iran’s Leader

Mar 9, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory as West Asia Tension Affect Flights

Mar 9, 2026

You missed

AMN HEALTH

Preventive healthcare, research ecosystem key to India’s future: PM Modi

10 March 2026 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Monitors Oil Prices, Acts to Control Inflation

9 March 2026 10:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India for Dialogue and Diplomacy to De-escalate West Asia Tensions : Jaishankar in Parliament

9 March 2026 10:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Launches Missile, Drone Strikes on Israel and Gulf States

9 March 2026 9:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments