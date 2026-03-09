Sri Lanka Dissolves Ceylon Electricity Board, Replaces It with 6 Companies

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sri Lanka has formally dissolved the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board, replacing it with six new companies as part of a major restructuring of the country’s power sector. The change comes into effect today after the Board’s tenure ended at midnight last night. Under the restructuring plan, responsibilities for electricity generation, transmission, distribution and system operations have been transferred to six successor entities created through an extraordinary gazette issued by the Energy Ministry.

The new companies are Lanka Electricity Generation Lanka (Private) Limited, National Transmission Network Service Provider (Private) Limited, National System Operator (Private) Limited, Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited, Employees Fund (Private) Limited and Energy Ventures Lanka (Private) Limited. The restructuring is part of wider economic reforms in Sri Lanka following its 2022 financial crisis, aimed at improving efficiency, financial sustainability and attracting investment into the power sector.