India Sends 1,000 Metric Tons of Rice to Malawi for Drought Relief

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has dispatched a humanitarian consignment of one thousand metric tonnes of rice from the Nhava Sheva Port to the people of Malawi to support Malawi’s efforts towards food security following the drought caused by the El Niño effect. In a social media post, External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the consignment is a reiteration of India’s continued commitment to supporting partners in the Global South and advancing the spirit of South-South cooperation.