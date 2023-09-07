G20: Delhi Police asks people to avoid walking, cycling near India Gate, Kartavya Path

AMN / NEW DELHI

As New Delhi gearing up for grand G 20, the Delhi Police have urged people to avoid walking and cycling near India Gate and Kartavya Path areas.

G20 Summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The international event will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Addressing a press briefing, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav said: “We have appealed to the citizens to avoid going out for walking, picnic or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area.”

In a message to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police said bus and metro services, with partial restrictions, will be available during the mega summit.

“Only New Delhi and NDMC have been included in the controlled zone. Bus services and metro services will be available. The services at Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court metro station will be affected,” he said, adding that online delivery of essential services will be allowed.

“But, Swiggy, Domino’s food delivery will not be allowed in the New Delhi area,” he added.

The senior official also advised the general public to download the indigenous MapmyIndia app, which will help commuters take alternative routes and reach their destination.

“It is advised for the people to use MapmyIndia app which is an indigenous navigation application so that it becomes easier for people to reach their destination,” Yadav added.