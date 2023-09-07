इंडियन आवाज़     07 Sep 2023 03:10:14      انڈین آواز

G20: Delhi Police asks people to avoid walking, cycling near India Gate, Kartavya Path

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

As New Delhi gearing up for grand G 20, the Delhi Police have urged people to avoid walking and cycling near India Gate and Kartavya Path areas.

Image

G20 Summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The international event will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Addressing a press briefing, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav said: “We have appealed to the citizens to avoid going out for walking, picnic or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area.”
In a message to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police said bus and metro services, with partial restrictions, will be available during the mega summit.

“Only New Delhi and NDMC have been included in the controlled zone. Bus services and metro services will be available. The services at Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court metro station will be affected,” he said, adding that online delivery of essential services will be allowed.

“But, Swiggy, Domino’s food delivery will not be allowed in the New Delhi area,” he added.
The senior official also advised the general public to download the indigenous MapmyIndia app, which will help commuters take alternative routes and reach their destination.

“It is advised for the people to use MapmyIndia app which is an indigenous navigation application so that it becomes easier for people to reach their destination,” Yadav added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart