Muzaffarnagar child slapping case: SC issues notice to UP government

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a status report from Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police on the investigation in the slapping of a Muslim student by his classmates allegedly at the instance of a teacher.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pankaj Mithal directed Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police to file the report stating measures taken to protect the student and his family and the steps taken in the investigation of the case.

Issuing notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, the bench posted the matter for hearing on September 25.

The apex court direction came on a PIL by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking speedy investigation in the student slapping case.

Tushar Gandhi has also sought direction for a time-bound and independent investigation by the Police, and prescription of preventive and remedial measures within the school systems in relation to violence against children, including those belonging to religious minorities.

The Muzaffarnagar Police lodged an FIR on August 26, a day after the video of a class 2 Muslim student of Khubbapur village being slapped by his classmates allegedly at the instance of teacher Tripta Tyagi became viral on social media and created an outrage. The teacher was also heard making a communal remark.

The teacher was accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework. The state education department had also served notice to the private school in which Tripta Tyagi is a teacher.

The FIR was registered against the school teacher under Section 323 (punishment for causing voluntarily hurt), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC).