इंडियन आवाज़     07 Sep 2023 01:55:02      انڈین آواز

Global leaders begin arriving in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

As India is all set to host the 18th G-20 Summit, World Leaders have started arriving in New Delhi to attend the global event beginning Saturday. Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu have already arrived in the national capital. Several Heads of State and Government are also arriving in the city today. Meanwhile, all preparations have been put in place in New Delhi to give a red carpet welcome to global leaders and make the international summit a historic and successful one.

With less than 48 hours left for this gala event, Delhi Police has put in place a comprehensive security plan for the Summit which covers various dimensions including security of airport, carcade management, venue of events and places of stay of foreign delegates.

Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guard and Indian Armed Forces are also assisting in the security arrangements. The entire area of New Delhi District will be a controlled zone from tomorrow morning till Sunday. Meanwhile, with logos, cutouts, flags, fountains, facade lights, murals, and graffiti on the walls, statues, the city has turned colourful from Airport, Hotels, main venue to NDMC area and other parts of the national capital. Even before the event, Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the global event has become a centre of attraction for people. Along with hosting the summit, several exhibitions, craft bazar, cultural corridor, Digital India Experience Zone in Bharat mandapam is all set to give mesmerizing experience to the delegates. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart