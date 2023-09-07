Global leaders begin arriving in New Delhi for G20 Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

As India is all set to host the 18th G-20 Summit, World Leaders have started arriving in New Delhi to attend the global event beginning Saturday. Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu have already arrived in the national capital. Several Heads of State and Government are also arriving in the city today. Meanwhile, all preparations have been put in place in New Delhi to give a red carpet welcome to global leaders and make the international summit a historic and successful one.

With less than 48 hours left for this gala event, Delhi Police has put in place a comprehensive security plan for the Summit which covers various dimensions including security of airport, carcade management, venue of events and places of stay of foreign delegates.

Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guard and Indian Armed Forces are also assisting in the security arrangements. The entire area of New Delhi District will be a controlled zone from tomorrow morning till Sunday. Meanwhile, with logos, cutouts, flags, fountains, facade lights, murals, and graffiti on the walls, statues, the city has turned colourful from Airport, Hotels, main venue to NDMC area and other parts of the national capital. Even before the event, Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the global event has become a centre of attraction for people. Along with hosting the summit, several exhibitions, craft bazar, cultural corridor, Digital India Experience Zone in Bharat mandapam is all set to give mesmerizing experience to the delegates.