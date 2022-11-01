Future of India remain incomplete without tribal society: PM

AMN / Banswara / Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the history, present, and future of India remain incomplete without tribal society. It is time for the country to thank the tribal society for its debt and sacrifice, by serving them. Mr. Modi was addressing the ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ programme at Mangarh Dham in Banswara district of Rajasthan today.

The Prime Minister said that the struggle and sacrifice of tribal society in the freedom struggle did not get the place that should have been given in the history written after independence. The country is filling that gap in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that all pages of the freedom struggle are filled with the bravery of the tribal society. Even before the revolution of 1857, the tribes had blown the trumpet of the struggle against British rule.

The Prime Minister said that from the beginning of slavery to the 20th century, there was no period when the tribal society did not hold the batton of freedom struggle. The tribals in Rajasthan stood as their strength even with Maharana Pratap. From nature to environment, from culture to traditions, this society has preserved and cherished the character of India. Mr. Modi said that special museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being set up to take the history and sacrifices of tribal society to the masses.

The Prime Minister said that the expansion and role of tribal society in the country is so big that there is a need to work for it with a dedicated spirit. He said that the country is working with a clear policy for the diverse tribal community. Mr. Modi said that Mangarh Dham is a symbol of sacrifice, austerity and patriotism of tribal heroes. Remembering freedom fighter Govind Guru, who lead the tribals in the freedom struggle, the Prime Minister said that Govind Guru lost his family, but did not lose his courage. He said that Govind Guru was not only a freedom fighter but also a saint and social reformer.

The Prime Minister said that the governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra together should develop Mangarh Dham in such a way that this place can become a place of inspiration for the new generation. He said that the Government of India will take lead in this work.

The programme was also addressed by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel , Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal. Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel was also present at the program. Earlier, Mr. Modi paid tributes at the statue of Guru Gobind. He also paid homage to the tribals who were martyred in 1913.