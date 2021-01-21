Full EC team reviews poll preparedness for upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal

AMN

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit in West Bengal to review preparedness for the ensuing assembly polls. The team comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar is holding a series of review meetings today. They met with the Nodal Officers of Police, the ADG law and order.

The representatives of the recognized political parties have also met the team and placed their demands before the Commission. After meeting the ECI, the President of the State Unit of BJP Dilip Ghosh told reporters that they have asked the commission to send Central forces well ahead so that the voters feel safe and confident and can cast their vote fearlessly.

On the other hand, Secretary General of the TMC Partho Chattopadhyay alleged that the BSF has been threatening people in the border area in favour of a particular political party and they have requested the commission to look into the matter. CPIM leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over the voter list whereas Congress leaders have requested the commission to deploy Central forces in all the booths in order to ensure free and fair election in the state. AIR correspondent reports that the full bench of the ECI is stressing to keep the entire process of the ensuing Assembly election in West Bengal free of violence. The Chief Election Commissioner is said to have set the expectation clearly before the Nodal Officers of Police this morning.

In the last General Election in 2019 and the State Assembly Election in 2016, series of poll-related violence had irked the Commission. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, on his back to back visits in this state, had asked the poll officials and the District Administration to keep strict vigil and send reports to the ECI on a regular basis.

Political leaders of the opposition parties have also requested the commission to give instruction to related officials and agencies to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. The commission will be meeting Divisional Commissioners, DM and SPs of the districts and officials of poll-related regulatory agencies throughout the day. They are scheduled to meet the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP tomorrow.