Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
US: Biden signs executive order repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2021 09:01:12      انڈین آواز

Full EC team reviews poll preparedness for upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit in West Bengal to review preparedness for the ensuing assembly polls. The team comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar is holding a series of review meetings today. They met with the Nodal Officers of Police, the ADG law and order.

The representatives of the recognized political parties have also met the team and placed their demands before the Commission. After meeting the ECI, the President of the State Unit of BJP Dilip Ghosh told reporters that they have asked the commission to send Central forces well ahead so that the voters feel safe and confident and can cast their vote fearlessly.

On the other hand, Secretary General of the TMC Partho Chattopadhyay alleged that the BSF has been threatening people in the border area in favour of a particular political party and they have requested the commission to look into the matter. CPIM leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over the voter list whereas Congress leaders have requested the commission to deploy Central forces in all the booths in order to ensure free and fair election in the state. AIR correspondent reports that the full bench of the ECI is stressing to keep the entire process of the ensuing Assembly election in West Bengal free of violence. The Chief Election Commissioner is said to have set the expectation clearly before the Nodal Officers of Police this morning.

In the last General Election in 2019 and the State Assembly Election in 2016, series of poll-related violence had irked the Commission. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, on his back to back visits in this state, had asked the poll officials and the District Administration to keep strict vigil and send reports to the ECI on a regular basis.

Political leaders of the opposition parties have also requested the commission to give instruction to related officials and agencies to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. The commission will be meeting Divisional Commissioners, DM and SPs of the districts and officials of poll-related regulatory agencies throughout the day. They are scheduled to meet the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Women; Teenaged Hitaashee snatches lead from sister Jahanvi, in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Chennai Hitaashee Bakshi played a flawless two-under 70 to grab sole lead at the end of the second round of ...

Delhi Capitals retains 19 and released 6 players for IPL 2021

 Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals  on Wednesday  announced that it has retained 19 includi ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!