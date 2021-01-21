Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade to be held at Rajpath on Jan 23

AMN

The full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade will be held at Rajpath on Saturday. Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route. The Parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 A.M. from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. The parade will pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, C-Hexagon to National Stadium.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 P.M. tomorrow till the end of the parade on 23rd January. Delhi Metro rail services will remain available for the commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal. However, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will not be allowed till 12 noon.