In Assam, the Frontier Headquarters of SSB at Tezpur has begun a cycle rally today as a part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav. GOC 4 Corps Lt. General Ravin Khosla has flagged off the cycle rally this morning at Tezpur. The rally will cover 2 thousand 384 kilometers from Tezpur to Rajghat in New Delhi. The team will travel to various places related to India’s freedom movement.