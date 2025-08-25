Freedom of Speech Must Uphold Dignity of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that freedom of speech and expression is the strength of democracy, but this freedom should be used in a dignified manner. Mr Birla said this while addressing two-day All India Speakers’ Conference at Delhi legislative assembly today. He said, degrading dignity of the Parliament is a concern, political parties must reflect on their behaviour inside the House. Mr Birla urged all the speakers to make Houses more transparent and more responsible towards people.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker of the Delhi legislative assembly Vijender Gupta noted that Vithalbhai Patel proved that the Speaker is not a representative of any party but an impartial guardian of the dignity and decorum of the House.

The two-day conference was organised to commemorate the Centenary year of election of Vithalbhai Patel as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. Union Ministers Manohar Lal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the speakers of the legislative assemblies of the states and union territories participated in the event.