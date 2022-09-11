France, Britain and Germany say doubts over Iran’s commitment to nuclear deal

WEB DESK

France, Britain and Germany have said that they had serious doubts about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal. The diplomats of three country’s said on Saturday that Iran’s response to the EU coordinator was a step backward.

However, these comments were rejected by Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, the statement was unconstructive. He further said, the three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain.

On other hand, the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA’s Board of Governors is to meet on Monday, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the watchdog on the issue.