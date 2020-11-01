Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
01 Nov 2020

France: Another church attack, priest injured in Lyon shooting

Two days after a knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice, a Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside a church in Lyon on October 31.

While speaking to the AP, a police official said that the priest is currently in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen. The officials informed that the assailant, who is reported to be at large, was alone and fired from a hunting rifle.

The priest was shot twice at around 4 pm (local time) as he was closing the church in the city’s seventh arrondissement. After the incident, the police cordoned off the largely residential neighbourhood around the church and warned the public to stay alert. The Lyon public prosecutor’s office said that it had opened an investigation into attempted murder, and was liaising closely with the national anti-terrorism prosecutor.

