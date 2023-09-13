इंडियन आवाज़     13 Sep 2023 01:52:10      انڈین آواز

Fourth G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting begins in Varanasi

The 4th G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting begun today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to finalize the 2023 G20 Sustainable Finance Report.

Three priority areas have been outlined for the SFWG meeting. The first one is Mechanisms for mobilization of timely and adequate resources for climate finance.

The second issue which is being discussed is enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals. The last topic is Capacity building of the ecosystem for financing toward sustainable development.

These priority areas reflect India’s focus on sustainability and the theme of India’s G20 Presidency “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’.

The two-day meeting under India’s G20 Presidency brings together over 80 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organisations.

