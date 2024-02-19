इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2024 01:11:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Fourth edition of Khelo India University Games begins in Guwahati

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi has begun today formally in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur attended the glittering inauguration ceremony at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati. A total of 213 universities from across the country have participated in the event.

In a special video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to all the participants. Mr. Modi urges all players to play with full sprit . He said that youths are getting more and more opportunities through the Khelo India games being held at various parts of the country. The Prime Minister said that the time has come that society should develop the spirit of encouraging the players who excel in the field of sports. He said that North East produced some excellent players. He said that 3500 crore rupees have been allocated in the budget for Sports .

Addressing the gathering Union Sports minister Mr. Thakur said that the Khelo India games are being held successfully and became a platform for young sports persons to display their talents. He said that North East has produced several sporting talents for the country. He lauded the sportspersons for winning 107 medals in recently concluded Asian Games. The Union minister mentioned that India wish to hold youth Olympics in 2029 and summer Olympics in 2036. On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister said that the state wants to hold next year or in 2026. He said that Assam government has taken a series of initiatives to boost sports. Our Correspondent reports that rich cultural heritage of Assam and North East has been displayed in the opening ceremony. Singer Papon has also mesmerized the audience. A total of 16 sporting events are being held in Guwahati. Over 4500 youths have taken part in event which will be continued till 29th of this month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart