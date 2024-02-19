Fourth edition of Khelo India University Games begins in Guwahati

AMN

The Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi has begun today formally in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur attended the glittering inauguration ceremony at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati. A total of 213 universities from across the country have participated in the event.

In a special video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to all the participants. Mr. Modi urges all players to play with full sprit . He said that youths are getting more and more opportunities through the Khelo India games being held at various parts of the country. The Prime Minister said that the time has come that society should develop the spirit of encouraging the players who excel in the field of sports. He said that North East produced some excellent players. He said that 3500 crore rupees have been allocated in the budget for Sports .

Addressing the gathering Union Sports minister Mr. Thakur said that the Khelo India games are being held successfully and became a platform for young sports persons to display their talents. He said that North East has produced several sporting talents for the country. He lauded the sportspersons for winning 107 medals in recently concluded Asian Games. The Union minister mentioned that India wish to hold youth Olympics in 2029 and summer Olympics in 2036. On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister said that the state wants to hold next year or in 2026. He said that Assam government has taken a series of initiatives to boost sports. Our Correspondent reports that rich cultural heritage of Assam and North East has been displayed in the opening ceremony. Singer Papon has also mesmerized the audience. A total of 16 sporting events are being held in Guwahati. Over 4500 youths have taken part in event which will be continued till 29th of this month.