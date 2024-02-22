BAI to conduct Development program for grassroots coaches 

Harpal Singh Bedi

As part of its endeavour to bring in uniformity in grassroots coaching the Badminton Association of India in association with REC Limited and Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct its first-ever Coaches Development Program (Grassroot Level) for over 100 aspiring coaches in March at four venues across the country.

The 11 days program will focus on skill and knowledge enhancement of the participants around essentials of grassroots badminton coaching.

These programmes will be held at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, Raipur, Prakash Padukone Academy, Bengaluru and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad from March 8-18, BAI announced in an official release.

According to a release, BAI has also asked all the state units to recommend four names within the age limit of 25-45 years, who have represented the state at the national or zonal level and have interest in coaching to be eligible for the program.

Participants who will be clearing the assessment at the end of 10 days will be eligible to appear for the BAI Level 1 certification exam for coaching on the final day of the program.