Former US President Donald Trump’s Legal Team Files Brief In Supreme Court For Criminal Immunity

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former US President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a brief in the Supreme Court in his bid for criminal immunity, arguing that a former president enjoys “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for his official acts.” The case is to be argued before the justices on April 25.

Trump has appealed a lower court’s rejection of his request to be shielded from the criminal case being pursued by Special Counsel Jack Smith because he was serving as president when he took the actions at the center of the case. Trump is charged with trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The filing advances arguments similar to ones Trump’s lawyers previously have made and echoes statements he has made on the campaign trail as he seeks to regain the presidency.
Trump, the first former president to be criminally prosecuted, is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 US election. Biden had defeated Trump in 2020.

