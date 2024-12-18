The Indian Awaaz

Ex Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe welcomes Indo-Lanka joint statement

Dec 18, 2024

WEB DESK

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has praised the joint statement issued during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent visit to India. In a statement issued in Colombo, the former President welcomed the development, saying it further deepens Indo-Lanka cooperation.

The joint statement followed comprehensive talks in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Dissanayake, who visited India on his first overseas trip since assuming office in September. Mr. Wickremesinghe applauded the President for advancing the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) and supporting Trincomalee’s development as a regional energy and industrial hub.

The joint statement highlighted agreements on energy connectivity, a high-capacity power grid interconnection, and a multi-product energy pipeline. Both nations also pledged to explore a framework Agreement on Defence Cooperation, underscoring their commitment to regional stability and development.

