Vice President Vance visits Mexico border, says US won’t invade Mexico

Mar 7, 2025

WEB DESK

US Vice President JD Vance led a trio of White House officials on a visit Wednesday to a key crossing point on the Texas-Mexico border, where he echoed President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration push and assured Americans that U.S. forces don’t plan to invade Mexico, reports VOA.

His trip to the small border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, comes on the heels of Trump’s defiant Tuesday night address before Congress, where Trump described his program of arrests and deportations as “getting them out and getting them out fast.”

Vance’s words also follow Trump’s move to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“I’m not going to make any announcements about any invasions of Mexico here today,” Vance said. “The president has a megaphone and of course, he’ll speak to these issues as he feels necessary. But what designating cartel organizations allows us to do is deploy the full resources of the United States military to engage in serious border enforcement.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who accompanied Vance, echoed him, saying, “Our objective is to keep the American people safe.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, also in Texas with Vance and Gabbard, emphasized that he thinks “border security is national security,” and clarified what role troops might serve, as they are legally prohibited from performing civilian law enforcement actions.

“The Defense Department has assets that we can bring to bear, not just troops, not just surveillance, not just equipment, but actual planning and capabilities that enhance what Border Patrol is already doing,” he said.

Immigration advocates told VOA that the current lull in border crossings, which Vance also touted, might be misleading and criticized Trump’s enforcement-based strategy.

