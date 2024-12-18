The Indian Awaaz

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu, 14 dead & over 200 injured

Dec 18, 2024

WEB DESK

In the island nation of Vanuatu, a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck yesterday, with its epicentre located near the capital, Port Vila. The earthquake has claimed at least 14 lives, with the death toll expected to rise. More than 200 injured individuals are currently being treated at Vila Central Hospital in Port Vila. Rescue efforts are still underway.

The tremor caused widespread destruction, including collapsed buildings, landslides, and significant damage to vital infrastructure across the capital. Power outages and disrupted mobile services have compounded the challenges for emergency responders. The Vanuatu police have declared a seven-day state of emergency to limit public movement and aid in search-and-rescue operations. Authorities have also issued a 24-hour advisory for residents to avoid coastal areas until monitoring systems are restored and aftershocks are assessed. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that approximately 1 lakh 16 thousand people may be severely affected by the earthquake.

Vanuatu, located in the southwest Pacific Ocean, is an archipelago consisting of 13 main islands and numerous smaller ones. It lies approximately 800 km west of Fiji and 1,770 km east of Australia.

