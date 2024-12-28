The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh laid to rest with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat

Dec 28, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were consigned to flames with full State honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi today. Sikh priests and family members of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh recited verses from Gurbani before the last rite. After the ceremonial gurad of honour, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda and LoK Sabha Speaker Om Birla today paid their last respects to the former Prime Minister at Nigan Bodh Ghat.

Besides, several leaders from Congress party including Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi offered their tributes.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Foreign Minister of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful also paid tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh.

The final journey of former Prime Minister commenced from Congress Headquarters to the cremation ground at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Earlier, the mortal remains of Dr Manmohan Singh were brought from his residence to Congress Headquarters in Delhi for the public and party workers to offer their tributes. Dr. Manmohan Singh died on 26th December at AIIMS, New Delhi at the age of 92.

Related Post

NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Delhi records highest December rainfall in 15 years, marks ‘coldest day’ in 5 years

Dec 28, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

He was my friend, philosopher and guide: Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh

Dec 27, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

President, V-P & PM Pay Last Respects to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Dec 27, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

AI literacy is ‘crucial’ for individuals and more regulation is needed

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2024 ‘one of the worst years in history for children in conflict’: UN

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Indian Army contingent departs for 18th edition of Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED raids LJP leader Hulas Pandey’s properties in disproportionate assets and illegal mining case

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment