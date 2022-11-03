FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: Imran Khan injured in firing at rally in eastern Punjab

File photo

AMN / Web Desk

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his rally in the Wazirabad district in eastern Punjab province. Multiple local news channels reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman sustained bullet injuries on his leg during the attack. He was rushed to a hospital and is now in stable condition. The lone attacker was arrested immediately.

One person killed and eight others were injured in the assassination attempt.
The former Pakistan Prime Minister was leading a long anti-government march toward Islamabad.

Media reports said, the firing took place near the container-mounted truck carrying the Cricketer turned Politician during his protest march near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in the Wazirabad district of Gujranwala Division.

Imran Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April this year. He has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, that the new premier has denied.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing incident in Gujranwala and directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab.

