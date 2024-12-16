The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili becomes Georgia’s President

Dec 15, 2024
Former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili becomes Georgia’s President

Mikheil Kavelashvili has been elected as the next president of Georgia, amid mounting anger over the government’s halt to the European Union accession process until 2028. Mikheil Kavelashvili is a former footballer and MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party. As the only candidate for the job, Kavelashvili was chosen in parliament by a direct ballot of a 300-member electoral college made up of MPs and representatives of local government. 224 out of 225 members of Georgia’s electoral college voted for him. The election process took place under constitutional changes that ended the direct election of the president and took effect this year.

Meanwhile, the four main opposition groups boycotted parliament, insisting that the elections held in October this year were rigged. Mikheil Kavelashvili will be sworn in on the 29th of this month. The outgoing president, Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-Western figure who has joined the opposition protesters, said the presidential vote makes a mockery of democracy.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Britain Becomes First European Nation to Join CPTPP

Dec 15, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh set to celebrate Victory Day on Dec 16

Dec 15, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake receives warm welcome at Delhi airport

Dec 15, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Ashwagandha Safe, Western Countries’ curbs unjust: Experts

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

उत्तर भारत में शीतलहर ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पारा गिरा

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ARTICLES OTHER TOP STORIES

`One Nation, One Election’ May Not Begin Until 2034–Here’s Why

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Zakir Hussain is very much alive, says nephew Ameer Aulia refuting news of Tabla maestro’s death

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment