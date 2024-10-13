THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Former DU professor G N Saibaba passes away

Oct 13, 2024

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who spent a decade in jail over alleged Maoists links before being acquitted earlier this year, passed away late Saturday evening.According to India Express the 57-year-old died following post-operative complications after undergoing surgery for gallbladder stones. The wheelchair-bound Saibaba had been undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, where he was admitted 10 days ago due to ill health.

A Division Bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes had set aside the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him and also acquitted five others accused in the case. The bench said it was acquitting all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them.

