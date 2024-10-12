THE INDIAN AWAAZ

DGCA to Conduct Thorough Probe into Air India Express mid-air scare

Oct 12, 2024

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the Air India Express plane that suffered a hydraulic failure while operating from Trichy to Sharjah yesterday. The DGCA will conduct probe to ascertain the exact cause of glitch.

In a statement, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, passenger safety is government’s top priority and will continue to work closely with all airlines and aviation authorities to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort in the skies.

Last evening, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu following a reported hydraulic failure. The crew followed all safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of every passenger during the emergency. 

