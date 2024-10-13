Festival of Vijayadashmi celebrated across India

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in Dussehra celebrations at Lal Quila Maidan in Delhi.

The festival of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra is being celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across the country. The festival is celebrated to remember Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana, marking the triumph of good over evil. The day also marks the culmination of Navratri and Durga Puja. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in Dussehra celebrations at Lal Quila Maidan in Delhi. They witnessed the burning of effigies of the demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Meghnad which signifies the victory of good over evil. Thousands of people attended the Dussehra programme organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at Lal Quila Maidan. In Karnataka, the 10 days long Mysuru Dasara festival culminated with a grand Jamboo savari or Elephant procession on the Vijayadashami day today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered floral obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the 750 kg golden howdah carried by Dasara elephant Abhimanyu during the Kumbha lagna. In Uttar Pradesh, the traditional Tilkotsav ceremony of Gorakshpeethadhiswar was held at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.