Foreign Ministers from various countries arrive in New Delhi to take part in Raisina Dialogue

@narendramodi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of Raisina Dialogue in Delhi today. Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address.

The three day Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, and Scholars on Strategic Affairs.

Foreign Ministers from participating nations have started arriving in New Delhi for the Dialogue. They include Bhutan Foreign Minister Lyonpo D N Dhungyel, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Foreign Minister of Estonia Margus Tsahkna. Our correspondent has filed this report

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. It is committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. The theme of this edition is “Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create”. Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars. These include Tech Frontiers:

Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate and War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries. Over two thousand 500 participants from about 115 countries will be joining the Dialogue in-person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions across the world on various digital platforms. 

