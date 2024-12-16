Foreign investors pump ₹28,000 crore into Indian capital markets

Foreign investors pumped in nearly 28,000 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets in the first two weeks of this month. As per the depositories data, the foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, pumped in 22,766 crore rupees into the Indian equities markets and 4,814 crore rupees into the debt market.

This comes after heavy outflows in the last few months. The overseas investors pulled out 21,612 crore rupees in November and 94,017 crore rupees in October. Interestingly, September had marked a nine-month high for FPI inflows, with a net investment of 57,724 crore rupees.

So far this year, FPIs have invested 1.2 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets.