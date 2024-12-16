The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Foreign investors pump ₹28,000 crore into Indian capital markets

Dec 15, 2024
Foreign investors pump ₹28,000 crore into Indian capital markets

Foreign investors pumped in nearly 28,000 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets in the first two weeks of this month. As per the depositories data, the foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, pumped in 22,766 crore rupees into the Indian equities markets and 4,814 crore rupees into the debt market.

This comes after heavy outflows in the last few months. The overseas investors pulled out 21,612 crore rupees in November and 94,017 crore rupees in October. Interestingly, September had marked a nine-month high for FPI inflows, with a net investment of 57,724 crore rupees.

So far this year, FPIs have invested 1.2 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Unveils ‘Jalvahak’ to boost Inland Waterways

Dec 15, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt allocates over ₹6,000 Crores for inland waterways development: Sarbananda Sonowal

Dec 15, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

3rd India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue: Joint Statement

Dec 14, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Ashwagandha Safe, Western Countries’ curbs unjust: Experts

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

उत्तर भारत में शीतलहर ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पारा गिरा

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ARTICLES OTHER TOP STORIES

`One Nation, One Election’ May Not Begin Until 2034–Here’s Why

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Zakir Hussain is very much alive, says nephew Ameer Aulia refuting news of Tabla maestro’s death

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment