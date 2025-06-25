Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Focus on creating quality skilled manpower instead of quantity, says Piyush Goyal

Jun 25, 2025
Focus on creating quality skilled manpower instead of quantity, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has stressed on the need for self-reliance and export competitiveness in key sectors to boost the country’s export. He said, the country must focus on the sectors in which India has a competitive edge over other countries.

The Minister stated this during a review meeting on the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. The Minister emphasized that focus must be laid on creating quality skilled manpower instead of quantity. The PLI Scheme is under various stages of implementation in 14 key sectors. The scheme has witnessed investments worth one lakh 76 thousand crore rupees, generating 12 lakhs direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 25: Sensex Jumps 700 Pts, Nifty Crosses 25,200 on Positive Global Cues

Jun 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Global Markets Rally as Iran-Israel Ceasefire Brings Temporary Calm

Jun 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian , European markets surge after US announces ceasefire in West Asia

Jun 25, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

आपातकाल की बरसी पर खड़गे का BJP पर तीखा हमला, कहा – Modi सरकार की विफलताओं से ध्यान भटकाने की साज़िश

25 June 2025 7:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

थरूर की मोदी की तारीफ़ पर खड़गे की तीखी प्रतिक्रिया बोले –”हमारे लिए देश पहले, मोदी नहीं”

25 June 2025 7:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Kharge Counters Tharoor’s Modi Praise Amid Emergency Row, Says ‘Country First, Not Modi’

25 June 2025 7:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Kharge Slams BJP’s ‘Undeclared Emergency’ Amidst 50th Anniversary Commemoration

25 June 2025 7:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!