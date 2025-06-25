Focus on creating quality skilled manpower instead of quantity, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has stressed on the need for self-reliance and export competitiveness in key sectors to boost the country’s export. He said, the country must focus on the sectors in which India has a competitive edge over other countries.

The Minister stated this during a review meeting on the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. The Minister emphasized that focus must be laid on creating quality skilled manpower instead of quantity. The PLI Scheme is under various stages of implementation in 14 key sectors. The scheme has witnessed investments worth one lakh 76 thousand crore rupees, generating 12 lakhs direct and indirect employment opportunities.