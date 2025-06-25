Govt approves RMP for Jharia coalfield, International Potato Centre at Agra

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Union Cabinet has given its nod for the revised master plan for rehabilitation of Jharia coalfield in Jharkhand. Briefing media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, with the implementation of the revised master plan, issues related to fire, land subsidence, and the rehabilitation of affected families in the Jharia Coalfield will be addressed. He said, the total financial outlay for the implementation of the revised plan is five thousand 940 crore rupees.

The government has also taken the decision for the extension of Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-II with the cost of three thousand 626 crore rupees. Ashwini Vaishnaw said, additional length of 12.75 kilometers will be added as the new metro line with 13 stations. He said the Pune Metro Rail Project will serve IT hubs, commercial areas, educational institutions, and residential pockets, increasing the share of public transport and ridership across the network.

Mr. Vaishnaw also informed that the government has approved the proposal for establishing the International Potato Centre South Asia Regional Centre at Agra in Uttar Pradesh. He said, this will help in increasing food and nutrition security, farmers income, and job creation by improving potato and sweet potato productivity, post-harvest management and value-addition.

The Minister said that the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister passed a resolution on the observance of 50 years since the proclamation of emergency. He said, the government resolves to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency. To mark the occasion a two minute silence was observed in the Union Cabinet meeting as a tribute to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away.

The Minister said that a resolution has been passed on the successful launch of the space mission Axiom-4 Mission. He said, Union Cabinet welcomed the launch of the Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. He added that the Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station. The Cabinet wished him and other astronauts all the success.