Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 25: Sensex Jumps 700 Pts, Nifty Crosses 25,200 on Positive Global Cues

Jun 25, 2025

BIZ DESK

The Domestic equity markets surged today June 25, buoyed by strong global cues and widespread buying across most sectors. Benchmark indices posted gains of over 0.8 percent, marking a robust trading session for investors.

The BSE Sensex soared 700 points (0.85%) to close at a fresh high of 82,756, while the NSE Nifty-50 gained 200 points, settling at 25,245. This rally reflects growing investor optimism amid easing global concerns and sustained domestic demand.

The index remained mostly positive after a strong start. Sentiment continues to improve as buying interest in stocks rises. The ceasefire following the conflict between Israel and Iran has boosted confidence among bullish traders, who are now aiming to take the Nifty towards 25,750. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,350; a breakout above this level could extend the rally towards 25,750. On the downside, the 24,820–25,000 zone is likely to continue acting as a crucial support. Unparallelled Put writing, in contrast to Call OI unwinding, reflects the bullish aggression of traders.

Broader Markets in Sync

The rally extended beyond frontline indices, with the BSE MidCap index rising 0.6% and the SmallCap index outperforming with a 1.6% jump, indicating strong participation from retail investors and optimism in the broader economy.

Sensex Movers

Out of the 30 constituents on the Sensex, 27 stocks closed in the green:

  • Titan led the gains, spiking 3.6%
  • Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra each climbed over 2.1%
  • Bharti Airtel advanced 1.7%

On the downside:

  • Bharat Electronics declined 3%
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 1.1%
  • Axis Bank edged lower by 0.6%

Sectoral Performance

Out of the 21 BSE sectoral indices, 19 ended in the green, highlighting widespread optimism:

  • Tech, Focused IT, and broader IT indices surged 1.7%
  • Telecom advanced 1.4%
  • Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Durables both added over 1.2%

The only laggards:

  • Capital Goods sector dipped 0.5%
  • Oil & Gas ended nearly flat

Market Breadth & Highs/Lows

The market breadth remained strong:

  • 2,821 stocks advanced
  • 1,207 declined
  • 134 remained unchanged

At the NSE, 51 companies touched 52-week highs, while 23 stocks hit 52-week lows, signaling an overall bullish tone.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Global Markets Rally as Iran-Israel Ceasefire Brings Temporary Calm

Jun 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian , European markets surge after US announces ceasefire in West Asia

Jun 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 24: Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Driven by Geopolitical Concerns

Jun 24, 2025

You missed

SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Blazes Trail to ISS, Marking New Era for India’s Space Ambitions

25 June 2025 5:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

सेंसेक्स 700 अंक चढ़ा, निफ्टी 25,200 के पार; आईटी और मीडिया ने की अगुवाई

25 June 2025 5:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 25: Sensex Jumps 700 Pts, Nifty Crosses 25,200 on Positive Global Cues

25 June 2025 5:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Protected: How Online Registration Portals Are Streamlining India’s Startup Ecosystem

25 June 2025 4:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!