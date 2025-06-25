Final Trade June 25: Sensex Jumps 700 Pts, Nifty Crosses 25,200 on Positive Global Cues

BIZ DESK

The Domestic equity markets surged today June 25, buoyed by strong global cues and widespread buying across most sectors. Benchmark indices posted gains of over 0.8 percent, marking a robust trading session for investors.

The BSE Sensex soared 700 points (0.85%) to close at a fresh high of 82,756, while the NSE Nifty-50 gained 200 points, settling at 25,245. This rally reflects growing investor optimism amid easing global concerns and sustained domestic demand.

The index remained mostly positive after a strong start. Sentiment continues to improve as buying interest in stocks rises. The ceasefire following the conflict between Israel and Iran has boosted confidence among bullish traders, who are now aiming to take the Nifty towards 25,750. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,350; a breakout above this level could extend the rally towards 25,750. On the downside, the 24,820–25,000 zone is likely to continue acting as a crucial support. Unparallelled Put writing, in contrast to Call OI unwinding, reflects the bullish aggression of traders.

Broader Markets in Sync

The rally extended beyond frontline indices, with the BSE MidCap index rising 0.6% and the SmallCap index outperforming with a 1.6% jump, indicating strong participation from retail investors and optimism in the broader economy.

Sensex Movers

Out of the 30 constituents on the Sensex, 27 stocks closed in the green:

Titan led the gains, spiking 3.6%

led the gains, spiking Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra each climbed over 2.1%

and each climbed Bharti Airtel advanced 1.7%

On the downside:

Bharat Electronics declined 3%

declined Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 1.1%

slipped Axis Bank edged lower by 0.6%

Sectoral Performance

Out of the 21 BSE sectoral indices, 19 ended in the green, highlighting widespread optimism:

Tech , Focused IT , and broader IT indices surged 1.7%

, , and broader indices surged Telecom advanced 1.4%

advanced Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Durables both added over 1.2%

The only laggards:

Capital Goods sector dipped 0.5%

sector dipped Oil & Gas ended nearly flat

Market Breadth & Highs/Lows

The market breadth remained strong:

2,821 stocks advanced

1,207 declined

134 remained unchanged

At the NSE, 51 companies touched 52-week highs, while 23 stocks hit 52-week lows, signaling an overall bullish tone.