इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 12:24:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

FM Sitharaman presents interim budget for J&K & Supplementary Demands for Grants in LS

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday presented the interim budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year  2024-25  and Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.

The total budget estimates for fiscal 2024-25 are one lakh 18 thousand 728 crore rupees, excluding the provision for ways and means advances. The expected revenue receipts are 97 thousand 861 crore rupees and capital receipts are 20 thousand 867 crore rupees. Similarly, the revenue expenditure is estimated to be 80 thousand 162 crore rupees and capital expenditure to be 38 thousand 566 crore rupees. GDP for the year 2024-25 has been projected at two lakh 63 thousand 399 crore rupees which shows a growth of 7.5 per cent over the previous year.

According to the Budget document, the crucial reforms undertaken in 2019 enabled path-breaking measures by the Union Territory Government to decentralize governance structure, promote inclusive development, improve efficiency and transparency of public expenditure, upscale revenue generation, minimize wasteful expenditure and step up infrastructure development. The Government is maintaining law and order to ensure security while simultaneously implementing initiatives for economic and social development. The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. Due to the effective measures and efforts taken, the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved.

Ms Sitharaman also presented a  Supplementary  Demands for Grants for 2023-24 seeking to authorize payment and appropriation of more than eight thousand 712 crore rupees from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for the period from the 1st of April 2023 to the 31st of March 2024. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart