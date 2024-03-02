FM Sitharaman launches 7 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore

@nsitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday virtually launched seven infrastructure projects worth over 1,000 crore rupees from New Delhi. As per the Ministry, for the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the Finance Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Departmental Residential Complex comprising 198 quarters of Type-II and III for the officials of Income Tax Department, in Haryana. Ms. Sitharaman also laid the foundation stone of the Residential Complex at Sector-53, Gurugram, comprising 214 quarters of Type-II to VI for providing adequate residential houses for the officers and officials of the Income Tax Department.

Meanwhile, for the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs, Finance Minister inaugurated the Departmental Residential Complex comprising 256 quarters of Type-IV, V and VI, for the officers of CBIC in Dwarka.

The Minister also inaugurated State Bank of India’s new local head office building, Life Insurance Corporation of India’s International Business Centre building, and Canara Bank’s IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Additionally, the Finance Minister inaugurated the new head office building of United India Insurance Company Limited at Chennai.

In her address on the occasion, Ms. Sitharaman stated that it is important to ensure that these projects are planned and completed without delays. She also said that the projects like these renew confidence and boost morale of the officials that the Government continues to provide for their welfare and well-being. The Minister further exhorted the officials to perform their duties diligently towards nation-building in Amrit Kaal.