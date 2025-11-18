The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

Nov 18, 2025

A R DAS

Union Finance Minister Nimala Sitharaman chaired the 5th Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from the startups ecosystem in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27 in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretaries of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Economic Affairs and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government. Earlier in the day, Mrs Sitharaman chaired the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from the capital markets. The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The deliberations seek to ensure the Union budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses key economic priorities.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets President Putin; calls for zero tolerance on terrorism at SCO meet

Nov 19, 2025
AMN ARTICLES

US Weighs Selling F-35 To Saudi Arabia 

Nov 19, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

Nov 18, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets President Putin; calls for zero tolerance on terrorism at SCO meet

19 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES

US Weighs Selling F-35 To Saudi Arabia 

19 November 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

18 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

18 November 2025 11:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments