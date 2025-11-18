FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

A R DAS

Union Finance Minister Nimala Sitharaman chaired the 5th Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from the startups ecosystem in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27 in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretaries of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Economic Affairs and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government. Earlier in the day, Mrs Sitharaman chaired the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from the capital markets. The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The deliberations seek to ensure the Union budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses key economic priorities.