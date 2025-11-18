India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar stressed that India has the right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Dr S. Jaishankar said that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Dr Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism, separatism, and extremism have worsened in recent years, and there can be no justification, no looking away, and no whitewashing of these threats. He further said that Humanitarian cooperation is crucial in an era marked by climate change, pandemics and conflicts. He highlighted that as a civilizational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. The External Affairs Minister also said that India is willing to extend its considerable experience of heritage conservation in Southeast Asia to Central Asia.

Dr Jaishankar said that India believes that SCO must adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda and reform its working methods.