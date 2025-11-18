The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

Nov 18, 2025
Last Updated on: 19 November 2025 12:01 AM

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar stressed that India has the right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Dr S. Jaishankar said that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Dr Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism, separatism, and extremism have worsened in recent years, and there can be no justification, no looking away, and no whitewashing of these threats. He further said that Humanitarian cooperation is crucial in an era marked by climate change, pandemics and conflicts. He highlighted that as a civilizational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. The External Affairs Minister also said that India is willing to extend its considerable experience of heritage conservation in Southeast Asia to Central Asia.

Dr Jaishankar said that India believes that SCO must adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda and reform its working methods.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets President Putin; calls for zero tolerance on terrorism at SCO meet

Nov 19, 2025
AMN ARTICLES

US Weighs Selling F-35 To Saudi Arabia 

Nov 19, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

Nov 18, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets President Putin; calls for zero tolerance on terrorism at SCO meet

19 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES

US Weighs Selling F-35 To Saudi Arabia 

19 November 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India has right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise it: Jaishankar at SCO

18 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

18 November 2025 11:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments