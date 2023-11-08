FM Nirmala Sitaraman virtually inaugurates 12 GST Seva Kendra of Gujarat

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman today said demanding a bill after every purchase is a big step towards transparency and nation-building.

Addressing a gathering after virtually inaugurating 12 GST Seva Kendra of Gujarat from Vapi today, the Minister said it is the national duty of businesses to provide bills to the consumers. Ms Sitaraman said ‘One Nation One Tax’ has transformed the tax system in the country. She said, post GST implementation, the rates of taxes on essential goods have drastically come down and tax collections have increased. She applauded the Gujarat Government’s initiative of setting up GST Seva Kendra and expressed confidence that this initiative will augment the GST collection in the state.

Ms. Sitaraman stressed that along with curbing tax evasion, equal attention needs to be given to increasing monthly tax collection and enrolling more and more establishments and businesses under GST.

Gujarat has become the first state in the country to launch this initiative to streamline the registration process of new GST taxpayers. The GST Seva Kendras have been set up at 12 locations in Gujarat, including Vapi, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Mehsana, Palanpur, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, and Gandhidham. The minister also urged more and more people to participate in the ‘Mera Bill, Mera Adhikar’ campaign.