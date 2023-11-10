MSME sector generate over 15 cr employment opportunities

@MeNarayanRane

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME sector has achieved a significant milestone by generating over 15 crore employment opportunities. Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane announced this through a social media post. He highlighted the important role of the Udyam portal in facilitating this achievement with the registration of over three crore MSME units on the Udyam portal. Out of these three crore registered MSMEs, more than 41 lakh are women owned MSMEs. He noted that among the 15 crore employment opportunities generated, over 3.4 crore are held by women.



The Minister said, the MSME Ministry is actively promoting MSMEs, creating new livelihoods and empowering individuals across the country. Mr Rane said, the government’s continued support and initiatives will further strengthen the MSME sector, contributing to India’s economic growth and prosperity.