FM assures Centre will extend all necessary help for welfare of tea garden workers in Assam

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the Centre would extend all the necessary help for welfare of the tea garden workers in Assam. The Minister said that for welfare of the tea garden people, 1,000 crore rupees have been announced in the budget for Assam and West Bengal.

Attending the Assam Government’s Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar event in Guwahati, Ms. Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very much concerned for the welfare of tea tribe. She said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Gram Sadak Yojana and Ayushman Bharat schemes improved the life of tea workers.

Appreciating the Assam tea brand, Ms. Sitharaman said that the government is committed to improve the condition of tea workers. She further said, use of digital technology has also helped the tea workers in getting their financial assistance omitting the middle men.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Assam Government and Centre took various measures for the benefit of tea workers. Mr. Sonowal thanked the Finance Minister for announcing 1,000 crore rupees package for the tea workers. He urged the tea garden workers to contribute for the Atmanirbhar Assam to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar scheme was launched in the year 2017 -18 by the Assam Government. The idea to implement the scheme was to strengthen the efforts of financial inclusion of the tea tribe community. In the previous two phases, over seven lakh people were benefited through DBT. An amount of five thousand rupees each were given to them. In the third phase, three thousand rupees each have been credited to around 7.5 lakh bank account holders today.