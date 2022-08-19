Flood situation still grim in several districts of Odisha

AMN / BHUBNESHWAR

The flood situation is still grim in many parts of Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik conducted an aerial survey of five flood-hit districts and announced 15 days relief for the affected people in the worst-hit districts of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrpada and Jagatsinghpur. Even as water level in Mahanadi river system has started to recede marginally, lakhs of people in low lying areas of the coastal districts are still marooned.

On the other hand, the IMD has predicted that low pressure areas will concentrate into a depression and trigger heavy rainfall in most of the flood-affected districts from today.

Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Jena said 11 teams of the NDRF, 12 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 52 teams of Odisha Fire Service have been deployed in flood-affected districts. He said that over 4.67 lakhs people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts have been affected due to flood.