The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flights between Australia, Bali grounded as volcano erupts in Indonesia

Nov 13, 2024

Several flights between Australia and the popular Indonesian province of Bali have been grounded after an erupting volcano sent a column of hot ash miles into the sky. Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, on the remote island of Flores in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, has been active since a series of eruptions last week killed at least 10 people, covering towns and villages in volcanic ash and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. Australia’s three biggest airlines-Qantas, Virgin Australia, and Jetstar-grounded more than a dozen flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Denpasar Airport in Bali today, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded as the volcanic ash cloud posed a safety threat. The airlines, in their statements, said they are monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update on flight schedules as soon as possible.
Bali is one of the most popular international holiday destinations for Australians.

Post Views: 2

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US stocks see modest gains as investors await key economic data

Nov 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Upholding freedoms for Bangladeshis necessary to ensure democratic future: US

Nov 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election a crucial test for new President Dissanayake

Nov 13, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nov 13: Nifty, Sensex extend slump for 5th consecutive day

November 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US stocks see modest gains as investors await key economic data

November 14, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s largest apparel trade show showcases over 150 brands in Dubai

November 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flights between Australia, Bali grounded as volcano erupts in Indonesia

November 13, 2024