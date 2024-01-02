Five Security Personnel Injured in Clash with Militants in Manipur

AGENCIES

In Manipur, five security personnels sustained bullet injuries during the heavy exchange of bullets between suspected Kuki militants and security forces which took place in the border town Moreh.

The border town is situated along the Indo-Myanmar International border and its population is dominated by Kuki community. The town has been badly affected in the recent communal violence started since May of last year in Manipur.

According to the Police report, the incidents of exchange of bullets occured in different places of Moreh town from early this morning. During the gunfight, four Manipur Police personnels and one BSF jawan sustained bullet injuries. They were airlifted from the spot and admitted in different hospitals of Imphal.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleague today visited hospitals where the injured personnels were admitted and checked their health conditions.

While interacting with media persons, the Chief Minister said that it has proved that the weapons used by the terrorists were sophisticated weapons. He said that both central and state forces unitedly countered the terrorists and reinforcements have also been sent.