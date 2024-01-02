Curfew in Manipur Districts After Shooting Incident

AMN

Public curfew imposed from last night affected normal life in four valley districts of Manipur today.

The public curfew was imposed in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts of Manipur after four civilians were shot dead and several others got bullet injuries when some gunmen fired rounds of bullets in Lilong Chingjao area of Thoubal district last night.

The market and other public places located in these districts remained closed today due to the public curfew. Additional security measures were taken up in all sensitive areas of these districts.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced that the public curfew in Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East will be relaxed from 5 AM to 10 PM tomorrow in the district. The curfew will be relaxed from 5 AM to 9 PM in Bishnupur district tomorrow.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today visited the hospitals where those injured during the incident have been admitted and interacted with the victims. He also visited the Lilong area today and met the victims’ families.

On the other hand, the proscribed insurgent group based in Manipur- Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) has claimed responsibility for the incident that took place in Lilong area last night.

Five Security Personnel Injured in Clash with Suspected Militants in Manipur’s Moreh Town

In Manipur, five security personnels sustained bullet injuries during the heavy exchange of bullets between suspected Kuki militants and security forces which took place in the border town Moreh.

The border town is situated along the Indo-Myanmar International border and its population is dominated by Kuki community. The town has been badly affected in the recent communal violence started since May of last year in Manipur.

According to the Police report, the incidents of exchange of bullets occured in different places of Moreh town from early this morning. During the gunfight, four Manipur Police personnels and one BSF jawan sustained bullet injuries. They were airlifted from the spot and admitted in different hospitals of Imphal.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleague today visited hospitals where the injured personnels were admitted and checked their health conditions.

While interacting with media persons, the Chief Minister said that it has proved that the weapons used by the terrorists were sophisticated weapons. He said that both central and state forces unitedly countered the terrorists and reinforcements have also been sent.