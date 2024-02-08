Five killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan

AMN

At least five people were killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan on Thursday (08th February 2024) as the country voted in the General Election. Four policemen were killed in a bomb blast and fire targeting a police patrol in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in the northwest during the day, local police chief Rauf Qaisrani said. One person was killed when gunmen opened fire on a security forces vehicle in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Thousands of troops were deployed on the streets and at polling stations across the country as voting commenced and borders with Iran and Afghanistan were temporarily closed. Mobile phone services were also suspended temporarily. The interior ministry said it took the steps after at least 26 people were killed in two explosions in the southwestern province of Balochistan yesterday. Islamic State later claimed responsibility for those attacks.

Besides terrorist violence, the election is also being held amid a deep economic crisis and in a highly polarised political environment. Despite the security worries and bitter winter cold, long queues began forming at polling stations hours before voting was due to start.