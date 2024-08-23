First meeting of JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 begins in New Delhi

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was held in New Delhi today. The 31-member committee was headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. 21 members of the committee are from the Lok Sabha and 10 members from the Rajya Sabha.

The Committee has been tasked by the Lok Sabha to scrutinise the bill. During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice briefed the Members about the various amendments proposed in the draft law.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, Mr. Pal said they will give maximum opportunities to the maximum number of people from minority organisations while discussing the provisions of the bill. He said the government has a specific purpose for bringing this bill: that the properties handed to the Waqf should help the backward Muslims and women. Mr. Pal said the Committee will discuss all 44 amendments and bring a good and comprehensive legislation by the next session of Parliament.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is intended to overcome the shortcomings and enhance the efficiency of the administration and management of the waqf properties. The Bill has provisions for renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995.

It also provides the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or any other officer not below the rank of Deputy Collector duly nominated by the Collector for the survey of waqf properties. It also has provisions for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

It also provides for the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for Boharas and Aghakhanis and representation of Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Agakhani, and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The Bill also has provisions for reforming the Tribunal structure with two members and providing for appeals against the orders of the Tribunal to the High Court within a specified period of ninety days.