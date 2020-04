AMN

In Arunachal Pradesh, the first case of COVID19 positive has been reported from Tezu in Lohit District.

State Health Minister Alo Libang has informed that the patient had visited the Nijjamudin Markaz in Delhi.

He said that the patient is kept under isolation in Tezu hospital. Mr. Libang informed that 6 others who also had visited the Markaz with the COVID19 patient are under self-quarantine.