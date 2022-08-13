FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2022 09:40:41      انڈین آواز

Firefighters from across Europe reach France to battle massive wildfire

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In France, firefighters from across Europe came to the country on Friday to battle a massive wildfire. Meanwhile, fire also raged in Portugal and parts of England faced a severe drought. The French officials said that high temperatures and a worsening drought brought a high risk of new fires breaking out in Gironde, in southwestern France.

Firefighters from Germany, Romania, Greece and beyond were on the ground to help France to extinguish fire in the region. As the media reported, much of Europe has faced weeks of baking temperatures that have also depleted water levels of the Rhine River in Germany. Earlier on Wednesday, the French officials told that a fire that destroyed thousands of hectares of tinder-dry forest in the southwest part of the country has flared again amid a fierce drought and the summer’s latest wave of extreme heat.

The local media also reported that an additional 6,000 hectares of pine forest have burned in the Landiras blaze since Tuesday afternoon. It also forced the evacuation of around 6,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

PM Modi to host all the medal winners of CWG at his residence

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his offici ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart